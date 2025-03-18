Troops kill 7 ISWAP terrorists in Yobe

Troops from Operation Hadin Kai North East Sector 2 in Damaturu have killed seven fighters of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State.
The terrorists were neutralised during a fierce confrontation with the troops, who were stationed at Fansan Yanma in Buni Gari on Sunday night.
According to multiple sources, the terrorists launched an attack on the town, firing sporadically. However, they were quickly met with resistance from the troops, supported by Yobe State hunters.
“A heavy gun battle ensued for over an hour before the insurgents were overpowered,” a source said.
- El-Rufai cannot make us leave PDP – Sule Lamido
- Jandor returns to APC after loss of 2023 elections in PDP
Another source said the terrorists used a tricycle to transport four of their dead fighters, while three other bodies were carried away on a motorcycle as they retreated.
Attempts to reach Captain Shehu Muhammad, Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, Operation Hadin Kai Sector Damaturu, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or text messages.
However, a military personnel, who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that a vigilante member who intercepted the fleeing terrorists sustained gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.