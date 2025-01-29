✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Troops intercept 174 rustled cattle, 57 sheep in Taraba  

Troops
    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi 

Troops of 6 Army Brigade Jalingo, Taraba State, have intercepted 174 cattle and 57 sheep rustled in Plateau State.

The Army spokesperson, Captain Olubodunde Oni, said the animals were rustled at Kampanin Zurak in Plateau and the troops intercepted them at Namnai village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on January 27.

He revealed that three cattle rustlers: Sabiu Lawal, Haruna Ayuba and Yusuf Mukawa were arrested by the troops who acted on intelligence reports.

Captain Oni disclosed further that the suspects had revealed they were moving the rustled cattle to Cameroon through Karamti village Gashaka LGA of  Taraba State which shared borders with Cameroon Republic.

