Troops intercept 174 rustled cattle, 57 sheep in Taraba  

Troops of 6 Army Brigade Jalingo, Taraba State, have intercepted 174 cattle and 57 sheep rustled in Plateau State.

The Army spokesperson, Captain Olubodunde Oni, said the animals were rustled at Kampanin Zurak in Plateau and the troops intercepted them at Namnai village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State on January 27.

He revealed that three cattle rustlers: Sabiu Lawal, Haruna Ayuba and Yusuf Mukawa were arrested by the troops who acted on intelligence reports.

Captain Oni disclosed further that the suspects had revealed they were moving the rustled cattle to Cameroon through Karamti village Gashaka LGA of Taraba State which shared borders with Cameroon Republic.