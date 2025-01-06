Troops gun down hoodlums who ‘killed’ soldiers in Rivers

Troops of 5 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two members of gang reportedly responsible for the killing of four soldiers and abduction of two Korean expatriates who were staff of Daewoo company in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by the acting Deputy Director of Public Relations of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, said the troops struck the hideout of the gang at Kalaogbokolo in Ahoada in a carefully planned operation.

Jonah said the operation was conducted following credible intelligence on the return of the wanted criminals to the community.

He said the troops conducted cordon and search operations which he said led to the recovery of several catches of arms and ammunition.

“These include one AK-47 rifle, one Fabrique Nationale rifle and one pump action gun. Other recoveries include two locally-made rifles, three Ak-47 magazines, one FN magazine as well three rounds of 7.62mm (Special) and 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) amongst others.

“Additionally, two members of the criminal gang were apprehended during the operations. While, exploiting the area for further discoveries, the suspects attempted to escape into the bush and were neutralised after a long pursuit,” Jonah stated.

He said the division was committed to safeguard lives and property and enjoined public to continue to provide actionable intelligence on the activities of such criminal gangs to the security agencies.