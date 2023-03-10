Troops foiled terrorists, thugs’ plots to scuttle Feb 25 polls in Kogi, Borno — Military

The Military High Command yesterday said its troops deployed for the February 25 presidential and National Elections foiled planned attacks by terrorists and political thugs…



It said eight armed political thugs, on a mission to disrupt the exercise, were nabbed at Okehi town in Okene LGA of Kogi on the Election Day.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, disclosed this at a press briefing at Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

He also said some terrorists planned to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru, and Monguno, all in Borno States before the troops carried out an air raid following an intelligence report.

“Consequently, a series of air interdiction operations were carried out at these identified locations. Feedback revealed that the airstrike dealt with terrorists as several terrorists were neutralized with their logistics destroyed.

“Troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okene LGA of Kogi State on 25 February 2023 arrested 8 political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. Troops recovered 3 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, 6 locally made assorted guns, and 2 daggers.”

He said the troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and Hadarin Daji neutralized 21 terrorists, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 36 civilians.

He also disclosed that 1,332 terrorists and their family members, comprising 222 males, 411 females and 699 children, surrendered at different locations within the theatre of operations.

Danmadami also said troops acting on credible intelligence apprehended a terrorist commander alongside his wife and four children at Gwoza town in Gwoza LGA of Borno state.

“Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special ammunition, one bandolier, 10 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and one mobile phone,” he said.

He added that between February 23 and 8 March, troops ambushed terrorists as well as intercepted terrorists’ logistics suppliers in villages within Marte, Konduga, Bama, Biu, Monguno and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State.

According to him, troops on patrol at Gusau in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State arrested a female bandit collaborator, who was en route to Taraba State, with N1,093,000.00 concealed in a cosmetic bag.