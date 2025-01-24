Troops foil terrorists’ attacks in Yobe, Adamawa

Troops from Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai thwarted an attempted attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Geidam town, Yobe State, on Wednesday around 1am.

A resident, who wished to be anonymous, told Daily Trust that the terrorists attempted to enter the town but were met with resistance from the military.

“It took both sides-troops and terrorists-three hours of intense gunfire before the terrorists retreated. Fortunately, there were no casualties or property damage on either side,” the source said.

A reliable military source from the Geidam battalion confirmed that an unconfirmed number of terrorists launched the attack but were engaged by resilient troops from the 159 Battalion during a night patrol. The attackers were forced to flee.

In a related development, a coordinated assault by gunmen on the Garaha community in Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State, was repelled by Nigerian Army troops, police, and local vigilantes.

The village head, Mr Dauda Istakis, confirmed that the gunmen attacked the village around 12:15am, firing sporadically for nearly 40 minutes.