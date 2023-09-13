Troops comb Sambisa forest, kill terrorists

Troops of Nigerian Air Force attached to the Operation Hadin Kai in the North East on Monday dislodged remnant of terrorists disturbing the peace of…

Troops of Nigerian Air Force attached to the Operation Hadin Kai in the North East on Monday dislodged remnant of terrorists disturbing the peace of Sambisa forest area of Borno State.

The troops, in an early morning airstrike conducted by the air component of the operation at Suwa in Kala Balge Local Government Area of State, neutralised some insurgents and other criminals.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, told journalists in Abuja Tuesday that the operation was a sequel to the recent intelligence carried in the area where it was revealed that the terrorists were planning an attack.

He said further intelligence also revealed that the same group of terrorists had perfected plans to attack troops stationed around Rann in Kalabalge LGA of the State. He said the airstrikes were authorized with confirmatory assessments revealing several terrorists neutralised and structures destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack friendly forces and innocent law-abiding civilians.

“In a bid to further dislodge the remnant of terrorists in the Northeast and clear the region of the remaining terrorists, insurgents and other criminals, an early morning air strike was conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai at Suwa in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State on 11 September 2023.

“It may be recalled that Suwa was a stronghold of Boko Haram Terrorists in Gezuwa general area near Sambisa Forest until its dislodgement by the military and other security agencies.

“Recent intelligence, however, revealed the massing up of terrorists within the area with likely plans to attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA,” the senior military officer told journalists.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...