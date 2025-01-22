Troops arrest notorious gunrunner in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe, a security task force maintaining peace in Plateau, Bauchi, and parts of Southern Kaduna, along with the 3rd division of the Nigerian Army operating under Operation Golden Peace, have arrested a notorious gunrunner, Timothy Yusuf, in Fadiya village, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Yusuf, identified as a leader of gunrunners in the area, was arrested alongside his son, Timothy Obadiah.

The operation also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the arrest.

Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), confirmed the arrest to Daily Trust on Tuesday in Jos. He added that the suspects were currently in custody for interrogation.

Zhakom stated, “Yes, the suspects were arrested by troops of Sector 7 under Operation Golden Peace. They are in our custody and providing useful information that will aid in the arrest of their accomplices. The operation is doing everything possible to rid the operational area of arms and ammunition. We are also calling on citizens to assist the troops with information regarding any criminal activities in their area.”