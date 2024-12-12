Troops arrest kidnap kingpins, recover ammunition in Plateau

Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), on Wednesday, arrested two suspected kidnap kingpins and recovered ammunition at Rafiki area of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The troops said the arrest was part of the continued efforts to ensure peaceful yuletide celebrations in its areas of operations.

The spokesperson of the OPSH, Major Samson Zhakom, while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the command in Jos, said the arrest followed an intelligence-based raid on identified criminal hideouts in the area.

Major Zhakom said, “During the operation, security agencies captured one Mohammed Musa also known as Mamman alongside his collaborator, one Mallam Alhassan Samaila.

‘’A thorough search on the hideout led to the recovery of 439 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition carefully concealed in a four-litre engine oil gallon.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects disguised themselves as transporters to convey a cache of ammunition to bandits in Plateau, Kaduna and Zamfara states. Arrested suspects are making useful confessions while security agencies are currently conducting follow up operations to capture other members of the criminal syndicate.’’