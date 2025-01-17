Troops arrest 15 kidnappers in Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba

Troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested 15 suspected bandits and kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition in villages in Plateau and Taraba states and Southern Kaduna.

The OPSH stated that the troops killed several bandits and rescued 18 kidnap victims around border communities of Plateau and Taraba states, adding that they have been reunited with their families.

Major Samson Zhakom, spokesman of the operation, disclosed this on Thursday while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the operation.

Major Zhakom said, “In continuation of efforts to ensure the security of lives and property across the joint operations area, troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN intensified offensive operations supported by robust non-kinetic engagements. The operations led to the neutralization of bandits and the destruction of their life support structures, a situation that mounted pressure on them leading to the recovery of 18 kidnap victims.

“In another development, On 23 December 2024, troops of Sector 5 OPSH on Op GOLDEN PEACE captured five bandits at a criminal hideout at Tarangol in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

“Items recovered from the criminals include three fabricated rifles, two rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), four cartridges and two daggers.

“Similarly, on 25 December 2024, troops on Op GOLDEN PEACE intercepted five bandits at Jannaret in Mangu LGA of Plateau State while attempting to cause mayhem in the general area. Troops recovered one fabricated rifle and four rounds of 7.62mm (Special) from the criminals.

The suspects are in custody making useful confessions,“ the spokesman said.

Major Zhakom emphasised that the 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN is intensifying offensive operations in the general area to showcase the ability of security agencies to decimate threat elements through kinetic means.

He said security agencies remain totally committed to ensuring the security of lives and property within the JOA in line with operational mandates.