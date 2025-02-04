troops arreset 23 bandits including 5 women in taraba

Troops from the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Jalingo, Taraba State, have arrested 23 bandits, including five females at a notorious kidnappers’ camp in the state.

Spokesperson of the brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, who disclosed this, said they worked on credible intelligence report which led to the arrest of the bandits on Sunday.

He said the camp, located at Anguwan Bala kambari in Amar Karim-Lamido LGA of the state, was used by bandits to carry out their criminal activities, adding that one of the bandits was neutralised by the troops.

Captain Oni said the bandits crossed into the area from Plateau State and allegedly gave a local chief the sum of N1.5million to establish the camp.

He said 16 motorcycles, four Ak47 rifles and five magazines, among other weapons, were recovered from the camp.