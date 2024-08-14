tricycle riders’ chair remanded over assault on policeman

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos, on Monday, ordered the remand of the chairman of the Ikeja branch of the…

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos, on Monday, ordered the remand of the chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Tricycle Riders Association, Oladimeji Ahmed, for allegedly assaulting a police officer at Ikeja.

The chairman was remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre on the order of the magistrate.

The 48-year-old transporter was said to have assaulted the police officer while he was on duty.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed his arraignment on his official X handle, said Oladimeji Ahmed was arraigned at Magistrate’s Court Ogba Monday.

He has been remanded at Kirikiri correctional facility till the adjournment date of September 12, 2024.

City & Crime learnt that Oladimeji was arrested after he became violent when the officer tried to reprimand him for allegedly obstructing the free flow of traffic in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Hundeyin said: “He was arrested for serious assault on a police officer. Ahmed assaulted an Inspector of Police who attempted to impound a motorcycle and arrest the rider for flagrantly obstructing traffic in Ikeja at about 1800hrs on Friday, August 9, 2024.”