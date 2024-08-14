Tricycle riders’ chair remanded over assault on policeman

The STEAM Camp project, organized by the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat in partnership with The Peace Institute, has entered its third week in Gwako, Gwagwalada…

The STEAM Camp project, organized by the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat in partnership with The Peace Institute, has entered its third week in Gwako, Gwagwalada Area Council.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Sceretariat, Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, called for greater collaboration to ensure Inclusive education for Nigerian children.

Benjamins-Laniyi explained that STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, but added that the children could also be compared to steam. She noted that steam, like vapor, cannot be contained.

The Secretary said, “We want you to become as unstoppable as vapor. Today, STEAM is connecting with the dream within you, because everyone has a dream.”

She encouraged the children to pay attention in class, emphasizing that her greatest reward would be to see them become her trophies and shining stars.

The Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, Alhaji Adetoyi Kolawole, the programme was designed to provide opportunities for those at the grassroots level, especially the underprivileged, to learn new things.

Kolawole said the camp was specifically created for people who had never dreamed of having such opportunities, which was why it’s being held in rural communities.

He said the camp started in Karu, moved to Kagini, and is now in Gwako, with other communities in Abaji, Kwali, and Kuje set to join the program.

He said the feedback from both the children and the community has been impressive, marvelous, and encouraging, with a positive impact on the children, who have been able to learn things they once thought were impossible.

The Coordinator of the Peace Institute, Professor Hauwa Ibrahim, who is also a professor at the University of Rome, shared her personal story with the children, telling them that she was once a hawker. She said this story was important to encourage the children, showing them that they can become whatever they choose to be if they remain focused and work hard.

In her words, “If that little girl who used to hawk is now a professor, then you can do it too.”

The District Head of Kagini sent representatives to the event to show support and encourage the children.