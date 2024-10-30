Tricycle riders accuse police of extortion, harassment in FCT

The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), commonly known as Keke Napep riders, has accused police operatives of harassment and extortion in the Jabi district of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite FCT authorities granting permission for tricycles to operate between Jabi Garage and Katampe, riders claim they face harassment.

In an interview with City & Crime, Idris Muhammad, Vice Chairman of the Jabi Garage branch of TOAN, alleged that officers under the Mabushi Police Division, seized at least 19 tricycles from members of the association.

He stated that police accused them of causing road accidents and creating nuisances for motorists.

According to him, “On Independence Day, October 1st, the police targeted our members and seized 19 tricycles. The owners had to pay N50,000 each to bail 16 of the vehicles, while the other three were released for N90,000. They were acting on the orders of the Mabushi DPO.”

Muhammad stressed that, “The only offence the police claim we committed was causing accidents, which we dispute. We are permitted to operate between Katampe and Jabi Garage. To our dismay, neither the FCT minister nor the VIO has issued any formal statement banning us from these roads.”

He also said that another TOAN leader and a member were detained for over 48 hours without charges.

“They didn’t take any statements from them, nor did they charge them with any crime other than selling tickets, which he has the right to do as a leader. They had to bail themselves out for N200,000,” he alleged.

Muhammad added that the police seized six other tricycles on Monday, which had not yet been released as of yesterday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josphine Adeh, a Superintendent, did not respond to text messages sent to her on the allegations as the time of filling the story yesterday.