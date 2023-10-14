Tributes as ex interior minister, Maitama is buried in Kano

A former Minister of Interior, Bello Yusuf Maitama, Sardaunan Dutse, was buried in Kano Friday amidst tributes and eulogies. Maitama died in the early hours…

A former Minister of Interior, Bello Yusuf Maitama, Sardaunan Dutse, was buried in Kano Friday amidst tributes and eulogies.

Maitama died in the early hours of yesterday at the age of 76.

His funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen immediately after Jumu’at prayer at the Kano Emir’s palace.

He was buried in the popular Tarauni cemetery according to Islamic rites.

He left 9 children and two wives behind.

Among top dignitaries who attended his funeral rites were Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido; incumbent Kano and Jigawa states’ governors, as well as Senator Danladi Sankara, among others.

Bello Yusuf Maitama was born in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State in 1947. He was minister of interior in 1981 and minister of commerce in 1982.

Speaking about the deceased, his chief servant, Baba Dahiru, who has spent over 60 years with him, said, “The good he has done will surely meet him in the hereafter. He spent his life in the service of God and the common man.”

On his part, his first grandson, Muhammad Mustapha Aminu, described the deceased as a very peaceful person and friendly grandfather.

Kano, Jigawa governors condole families

The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his Jigawa counterpart, Umar Namadi, have condoled with the families of the deceased.

Governor Yusuf, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, described the death of Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf (Sardaunan Dutse) as a colossal loss, not only to his family but to the entire country as his death has created a vacuum that will be difficult to fill, considering his position in the society.

On his part, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, also in a statement signed by Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, his Chief Press Secretary, described Maitama as a respected figure in the community who has left an indelible mark on the lives of many through his dedicated service and firm commitment to the betterment of our society.

Northern governors mourn late Bello Maitama

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of an elder statesman and former minister during the Second Republic, Senator Bello Yusuf Maitama.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described the late Sardaunan Dutse as a patriot, seasoned politician, distinguished parliamentarian and a respected northern leader.

He said the late elder statesman utilised his influence and wisdom in the best interest of the northern region and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus.

Salim Umar Ibrahim (Kano), Ali Rabiu Ali (Jigawa) & Haruna Gimba Yaya (Gombe)

