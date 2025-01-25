Tribute to Magajiyar Sandamu, Kilishin Sarkin Daura

Dr Baraka’s career is marked by outstanding accomplishments, particularly in political strategy and public administration. Rising from Kano State politics to the national stage, she became a force to reckon with, earning the nickname, “Senator” during her campaign for the Kano Central senatorial seat

She is a distinguished political strategist, philanthropist, and public administrator. She is also a political strategist, philanthropist, and public administrator, who has achieved remarkable success in her career and is committed to community’s development and also involved in philanthropy.

Dr Baraka Sani (Salisu) is a princess of the Daura royal family, born on October 29, 1966 into the prestigious Bani Nuhu clan of the late Salisu Zakari Abdurrahman family, the grandson of the 58th Emir of Daura, Alhaji Abdurrahman Musa.

SPONSOR AD

Dr Baraka’s is a prominent figure, celebrated for her remarkable achievements as a political strategist, hospitality expert and philanthropist.

Sitting on the boards of so many companies, her contributions have left a lasting legacy across politics, public service, corporate businesses and community development on both national and international platforms.

Her academic journey is a testament to her commitment for excellence. She attended the Queen’s College in Ilorin, Kwara State and College of Advanced Studies in Zaria before beginning an LLB degree at the Ahmadu Bello University’s Congo Campus. She later transferred to Bayero University, Kano, where she graduated as the best student in the Department of Political Science in 1992, earning the prestigious Baba Danbappa Prize. Continuing her academic pursuit, she obtained a master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) from the same institution. Further solidifying her expertise, she earned a certificate in Economic Development from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Dr Baraka’s career is marked by outstanding accomplishments, particularly in political strategy and public administration.

Rising from Kano State politics to the national stage, she became a force to reckon with, earning the nickname, “Senator” during her campaign for the Kano Central senatorial seat.

She played a pivotal role in the re-election of the Kwankwasiyya government in Kano State in 2011, notably engineering the iconic Dawo Dawo song by Nazifi Asnanic. She also made history as the first female commissioner for agriculture in Kano State, where she introduced innovative programmes, such as Nigeria’s first farmers’ radio and the first mobile zoo.

Under her leadership, over 200,000 youths and women from Kano’s 44 local government areas and 19 northern states were trained in various agricultural value chains, including poultry, fisheries and livestock.

At the national level, Dr Baraka served as the senior special assistant on agriculture to President Goodluck Jonathan, where she led the Presidential Initiative on Agriculture as a business under the renowned School of Agriculture programme.

She later became the first female presidential director of delegates to His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, successfully coordinating two consecutive primary election victories under her leadership.

In addition to her political achievements, Dr Baraka is a key stakeholder in the private sector. She serves as a director at Petro Gas Energy Trading and The Prestige Villa. She co-founded McBanas Chicken, Kano’s first indigenous fast-food outlet, which has thrived for over 28 years.

Dr Baraka’s philanthropic endeavors are channeled through her organisation, the Worldwide Initiative for Community Development and Global Healthcare (WIFCOH). This initiative advocates inclusion and empowerment, particularly for youth and women in education, agriculture and business.

She also serves as the president of the International Visitor Leadership Programme of the United States of America (IVLP) in Nigeria, fostering cross-cultural understanding and global collaboration.

Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the Ambassador of Peace Award by the United Nations, an honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration from the University of Denver, Colorado, and the Merit Award for Best Commissioner for Agriculture by the Times magazine in 2013. She has also been recognised with the Grand Patron Award by the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Kano State.

Balancing her illustrious career with a fulfilling personal life, Dr Baraka Sani is a proud mother of two and grandmother to five grandchildren. Her legacy is one of resilience, innovation and dedication to the betterment of the society.