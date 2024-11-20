Tribute to a legal luminary and mentor: Justice Chrysanthus Senlong

The news of the passing of Justice Chrysanthus Senlong has left me deeply saddened and shattered. Today, I join many others in mourning a man who was not only a distinguished jurist but also an exemplary mentor, friend and confidant.

My connection with the late legal luminary started many decades ago after my secondary school. As a young man, I would watch Justice Senlong, then practicing as a lawyer argue cases at the Shendam Magistrate Court, Plateau State, with brilliance. His eloquence, composure, and profound understanding of the law left an indelible mark on me. It was this early inspiration that sparked my interest in the legal profession as I made up my mind to one day adorn the wig and gown and argue cases like him. Little did I know that this childhood admiration would lead to a lifelong relationship that shaped my journey in unimaginable ways.

This seed sown by Senlong grew and after my secondary school, I sought to study my course of choice, Law at the University of Jos, but was offered something else which I declined. I kept my dream alive by seeking a place at the Law Faculty, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and was successful. After completing my law studies at ABU, and the Nigerian Law School in Lagos, I was privileged to begin my legal practice under the tutelage of Justice Senlong who then as a practicing lawyer provided a grooming hub for young lawyers and students on chamber attachment or national youth service.

Justice Senlong worked closely with Mrs Theresa Obot as head of chambers with other lawyers such as Victor Fomwul, Okey Akobundu, myself and others. At the time, he was one of the few indigenous Plateau lawyers, a principled and brilliant advocate whose mastery of the law was second to none. Many of us looked up to him and thought he would be one of the first Senior Advocates from Plateau State. He set high standards of professionalism and ethics that I have carried with me throughout my career.

Although Justice Senlong’s decision to leave the Bar for the Bench was characteristic of his commitment to justice, many of us had mixed feelings because of the mentorship we enjoyed under him and the fact that he was becoming a household name in legal practice in the state and nation at large.

As a Federal High Court judge, he upheld the highest standards of judicial integrity. Even when faced with accusations of corruption that led to his unjust dismissal, he demonstrated unwavering faith in the justice system by challenging his dismissal all the way to the Supreme Court.

After a decade-long battle, he was vindicated and his name was cleared. However, the emotional toll of the experience and the loss of professional time led him to opt for retirement. Despite this setback, Justice Senlong’s commitment to the public good did not waver.

His tenure as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Plateau State was also remarkable as he deployed his wealth of experience to bear in the service of the people. He was instrumental to acquiring office and residential accommodation for staff of the Ministry of Justice among other initiatives he undertook.

When I became Governor of Plateau State, I sought his invaluable expertise and experience by appointing him Chairman of the Jos International Breweries, a company he knew too well, having served as its lawyer for many years. He worked assiduously with the board in resuscitating the company and was at the verge of a breakthrough until the #EndSars protests looted and destroyed a lot of the equipment on ground. Justice Senlong’s vast knowledge of the JIB also assisted us to reacquire its sister company, the BARC Farms, which was earlier sold.

When we established the Plateau State Multi-Door Courthouse, there was no better person to lead the Courthouse than Justice Senlong who, apart from being a lawyer and judge, had taken courses in alternative dispute resolution at home and abroad. His contributions to these institutions were monumental. He also led the team that reviewed and updated many of Plateau State’s obsolete laws, leaving a legacy that will benefit generations to come.

The late Justice Senlong was never lazy and could not be idle at any time. He had taken into farming and was doing well producing large quantities of rice, yam and other crops. Sadly, he was billed to leave for his farm to supervise workers before death came calling.

Justice Senlong was also a teacher at heart. As a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Jos, he mentored countless young lawyers who have gone on to excel in the judiciary and other sectors. His wisdom, humility and passion for nurturing talent were unmatched.

On a personal level, Justice Senlong was my trusted confidant and unofficial legal adviser. His insights and counsel were invaluable, and I always knew I could rely on his wise judgment. Our last meeting, though brief, was a testament to his character of humility, friendship, appreciation and commitment. Even when I missed him during my visit to his village in September during the local government elections, he went out of his way to travel all the way to my village at Ajikamai, Shendam, the following day to see me. We spent quality time together discussing many issues of mutual interest.

Justice Chrysanthus Senlong was a pillar of strength and an embodiment of resilience and excellence. His impact on my life and on many others cannot be overstated. He was a mentor, a guide, and a friend whose legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.

May his gentle soul find eternal rest, and may his family find solace in the knowledge that he lived a life of purpose, integrity and profound influence.

Adieu, my mentor and friend. You will be greatly missed.

Senator Simon Bako Lalong, KSGG CON. Plateau South Senatorial District