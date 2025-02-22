Tribute to a giant, Idris Elfat

His full name was Idris Mohammed Balkore, but everyone knew him as Elfat – a name he created in honour of his mother, Fatima. He combined “El” with “Fat” (from Fatima) to make Elfat, showing how much she meant to him.

I first met Elfat in the 1980s through his younger brother, Usman Mohammed, who was my classmate and friend at the Bayero University, Kano. Later, in 1986, Usman and I both became graduate assistants at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, where we lived together. He was in the Department of Economics and I was in the Department of Political Science. We were so close that if someone couldn’t find one of us, they would look for the other.

Whenever we travelled to Lagos, Elfat welcomed us into his home at Eric Moore Close, Surulere. Though he was Usman’s older brother, he treated me like a friend. I felt so comfortable with him that even when I visited Lagos alone, I stayed at his house.

Elfat was not a physically big man, but he was a giant in thinking. He never saw things as too difficult or impossible. Even when others doubted his ideas, he would laugh and say, “This thing is very simple.” He believed in himself, his ideas and abilities. And he always tried to turn his ideas into reality.

Despite his small size, he was fearless. He was never afraid of anything or anyone, except God. His confidence was natural, not just for show. I used to joke with him, saying, “How come you have no fear at all, but your brother got half of all the fears in the world?” He would just laugh and never reply.

Elfat graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1984 with a degree in Accounting. He worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) before deciding to start his own business in Lagos. While many northerners found Lagos difficult, he made it his home from the 1980s until his passing on February 11, 2025.

As a businessman, Elfat was hardworking, intelligent and well-connected. He proved that success was possible outside salaried jobs. With his knowledge, experience and strong relationships, he built a successful career on his own terms.

Elfat was also a man of faith. I often saw him praying at night, and I was impressed by his ability to memorise Quranic verses and supplications. He took his religion seriously and practised it with sincerity.

Now that he has left us, I pray that Allah forgives his mistakes and grants him Al-Jannah (paradise). May his children be blessed and guided in life.

Goodbye, Yaya Elfat. You will always be remembered.

Isyaku Dikko wrote from Abuja