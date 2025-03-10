✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Tribunal’II return our stolen mandate – Edo PDP

    By Usman A. Bello,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is confident the Edo State governorship election petition tribunal will return what it described as its “stolen mandate”.

The PDP acting chairman, Tony Azeigbemi, made the assertion yesterday in Benin City, while briefing journalists on the state of affairs in Edo.
He said for the past three months that Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have held sway, Edo, people had experience hardship, sufferings and insecurity.
He said PDP had provided watertight documentary evidence at the tribunal “which we believe has outrightly expose the electoral heist of September 21, 2024.”
“So, having adopted our final written addresses and watertight evidence, we are confident that the tribunal will right the wrong and return the mandate which Edo people duly gave to our party and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo,” he said.
According to him, the APC acting chairman Jarret Tenabe and senator Adams Oshiomole had claimed in separate separate TV interviews said the PDP dumped documents on the tribunal, without presenting enough witnesses, adding “the APC leadership lacks the acumen to read and understand our petition”.
“It is the members of the tribunal who possess the expertise and acumen to thoroughly examine and understand our petition, not the APC leadership” he said.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories