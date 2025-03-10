Tribunal’II return our stolen mandate – Edo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is confident the Edo State governorship election petition tribunal will return what it described as its “stolen mandate”.

The PDP acting chairman, Tony Azeigbemi, made the assertion yesterday in Benin City, while briefing journalists on the state of affairs in Edo.

He said for the past three months that Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have held sway, Edo, people had experience hardship, sufferings and insecurity.

He said PDP had provided watertight documentary evidence at the tribunal “which we believe has outrightly expose the electoral heist of September 21, 2024.”

“So, having adopted our final written addresses and watertight evidence, we are confident that the tribunal will right the wrong and return the mandate which Edo people duly gave to our party and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo,” he said.

According to him, the APC acting chairman Jarret Tenabe and senator Adams Oshiomole had claimed in separate separate TV interviews said the PDP dumped documents on the tribunal, without presenting enough witnesses, adding “the APC leadership lacks the acumen to read and understand our petition”.

“It is the members of the tribunal who possess the expertise and acumen to thoroughly examine and understand our petition, not the APC leadership” he said.