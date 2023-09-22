Tribunal: We must push through the storm, Gov Yusuf tells appointees

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has urged his appointees to act like leaders and push through the storm. Yusuf gave the advice during…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has urged his appointees to act like leaders and push through the storm.

Yusuf gave the advice during a meeting with his appointees on Wednesday, after the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal nullified his victory under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The tribunal also declared Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But responding to the judgement, the governor asked his appointees to trust everything in the hand of Allah, saying the government had a chance to appeal the tribunal judgment.

He said, “If you are a commissioner, an advisor or an MD, what of your subordinates at the office? A leader must be a sort of shock absorber. Trust everything in the hand of Allah, the Almighty. He is sufficient for you. He doesn’t condone transgression.

“We have to be courageous and push through the storm. We should also continue to enlighten the public that this is not the end. We have the appeal and the supreme courts.

“The government has enough time to serve the people of Kano State. The temple is already here. We promised them this. To God is the glory that we have already started executing our programmes. Despite the judgment, the citizens across the 44 local governments are praying for our success. Alhamdulillah! May God see us through.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...