Tribunal Upholds of PDP Ngwu as As Enugu West Senator

The National/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu State has upheld the victory of Engr. Osita Ngwu as Senator representing Enugu West senatorial district.

Following his return as the winner of the February 25 poll, Ngwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, was challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Eze, and that of Labour Party, Dennis Oguerinwa Amadi.

However, in a unanimous decision, the Tribunal dismissed Labour Party’s case as lacking in merit.

Also, Senator Ngwu defeated Nicholas Eze of APC at the Tribunal.

In a unanimous decision, the Tribunal dismissed APC’s case as lacking in merit.

