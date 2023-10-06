Tribunal upholds Gov Otti’s victory

The Abia State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has dismissed the three-ground suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate,…

The Abia State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has dismissed the three-ground suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, seeking the sack of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by justice H.T.D. Gwadah, on Friday, dismissed the petition for lacking merit and affirmed Otti as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Gwadah held that on the issue of whether Dr. Otti was qualified to contest the election, the arguments of the petitioners were pre- election matters which the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain.

