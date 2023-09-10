Tribunal sacks another NNPP rep in Kano

Kano Election Petition Tribunal has voided the election of the member representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam at the House of Representatives. The tribunal hinged the sack…

Kano Election Petition Tribunal has voided the election of the member representing Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal hinged the sack of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) representative’s failure to resign from Bayero University, Kano 30 days before the election.

Justice Ngozi Azinge consequently ordered Independent National Electoral Commission to set aside the certificate of return earlier issued to Datti and declare Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election.

Kwankwaso scored the second highest votes during the election of Kura/ Madobi/Garun Malam Federal House of Representatives, held on 25th February 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...