Tribunal receives 18 petitions

No fewer than 18 petitions have been filed before the Nasarawa State Election Petitions Tribunal 2023 sitting in Lafia, the state capital.

A copy of the list of the petitions filed by various political parties and their candidates indicates that two of the 18 petitions are for governorship, two are for the Senate, five for the House of Representatives, and nine for the state assembly results.

The document obtained by Daily Trust Saturday, showed that Mr David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a petition number EPT/NS/Gov/01/2023 dated April 7, is challenging the return of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in a petition number EPT/NS/Gov/02/2023 dated April 9, is challenging the declaration of Governor Sule, his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the APC as winners of the just concluded governorship election.

The document available to our correspondent, however, indicated that Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura in his petition number EPT/NS/Gov/01/2023 dated March 10, is challenging the declaration of Mr. Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo and the PDP as winners of the February 25 National Assembly Election for Nasarawa South Senatorial seat.

Notable among the petitioners are Musa Dogara Danjuma of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), who is challenging the victory of Representative Jonathan Gaza Gbepwi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 National Assembly poll, just as Bunu Yahaya Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is challenging the victory of Nalaraba Abubakar Hassan of the APC in the same election.