Tribunal: Our lawyers barred from talking to press – APC team

A counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), has informed the Presidential Election Petitions Court that no lawyer in their team is allowed to speak to the press over the ongoing proceedings.

Akintola was responding to an advice to all the petitioners by the presiding justice of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, to reduce the number of lawyers in their teams so as to give more room to members of the public.

Responding, Akintola said they barred lawyers in their team from granting the regular post-proceeding press conferences to the members of the press, adding that any lawyer who does that would be expelled from the team.

“My lord, if you observe none of our lawyers do that, anything said here remains here,” he said.

He also informed the court that their team made up of 38 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers have been streamlined and every lawyer knows the week they would attend the proceedings.

Earlier, lead counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche (SAN), assured the court that the legal team would streamline their legal team in line with the request.

He, however, said the period of election petitions affords lawyers a great opportunity to learn the practice procedure in election petitions.