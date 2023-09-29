Tribunal: Kaduna gov’s seat vacant, says Ashiru

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has said that the seat…

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru, has said that the seat of Kaduna governor is vacant.

Ashiru stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Thursday dismissed the Ashiru’s petition against Governor Uba Sani, saying it lacked merit.

But the judgment has generated controversies with Sani and Ashiru saying the judgment was in their favour respectively.

When asked who is the governor of Kaduna State according to his interpretation, Ashiru said, “For me that seat is vacant taking into consideration that the court has directed for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return INEC issued to the governor.

“The truth of the matter is that he has been sworn in as the governor. The tribunal has directed that his certificate be withdrawn.”

However, Ashiru called on his supporters to be prayerful and law-abiding, saying he would appeal the case.

“I will appeal the case to make sure that the mandate of our people is returned. Our people are law-abiding. They will continue to be patient to make sure we pursue the return of this mandate to its logical conclusion. If we are able to get our seat at the Appeal Court, it’s left for the other side to approach the supreme court or not,” he said.

