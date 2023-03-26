Tribunal grants Atiku, Obi leave to serve Tinubu at APC hqtrs

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has granted two separate applications by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of…

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has granted two separate applications by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to serve their petitions and other processes on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

A three-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, yesterday granted the permission to allow the service on the legal adviser or any other officers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national secretariat at No 40, Blantyre Street, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Both applications had informed the tribunal that they found it difficult to serve the candidate of the APC, Tinubu following his declaration as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Counsel to Obi, Audu Anuga, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had informed the tribunal that they had earlier culled the addresses of Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima from their EC9 forms, which deals with their personal particulars.

According to Obi, Tinubu gave his address as No 29, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, while Shettima gave his address as 2 Kashim Shettima Close, off Alhaji Buka Kwaya Street, New GRA, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Obi had informed the tribunal that “following the declaration of the second and third respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) as winners of the presidential election, it was publicly reported/represented that the second respondent ‘relocated to the Defence Guest House in the Maitama District, Abuja, from where he will function until he is sworn in as president on May 29, 2023. The second respondent as the vice president-elect has also relocated to Abuja.”

Atiku and Obi had this week filed separate petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, wherein Tinubu emerged winner.