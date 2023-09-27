Tribunal Dismisses petition against C/River Gov

The Cross River State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Calabar in its final judgment has dismissed Prof. Sandy Onor’s petition against the electoral victory of…

The Cross River State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Calabar in its final judgment has dismissed Prof. Sandy Onor’s petition against the electoral victory of Senator Bassey Otu as governor of the state.

The tribunal upheld Otu’s election, saying the petitioner’s case lacked merit.

The PDP petition in a Suit Number: EPT/CR/GOV/02/2023 had sought to oust Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey both of APC.

The tribunal gave its judgment after the adoption of the counsel’s written addresses on August 14, 2023.

The 3-man tribunal, headed by Justice Oken Inneh, held that the issues of qualification of Prince Otu and the dual citizenship of the deputy governor, Peter Odey, were pre-election matters and therefore were considered statute-barred.

On the deputy governor (3rd respondent) swearing an oath of allegiance of being a British citizen and therefore having dual citizenship, the tribunal said the matter is statute-barred.

The tribunal added that the petitioners did not present exhibits to prove their case nor was there any averment shown.

