Tribunal Controversy: Okpebholo Dismisses PDP’s Allegations as Diversionary Tactics

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has dismissed allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, regarding his comments on the ongoing election tribunal case.

The governor’s media team described the PDP’s response as an attempt to shift focus from the party’s past electoral misconduct.

In a statement issued by Bugie Okhuemoi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Okpebholo reaffirmed his commitment to upholding democratic principles.

He insisted that his remarks about PDP figures allegedly attempting to influence the judicial process were based on credible reports available to him.

However, he emphasized that at no point did he question the integrity of the tribunal members.

“The governor holds the tribunal in the highest regard. His comments merely pointed out the existence of desperate attempts by certain PDP elements to interfere with the process. That does not mean they have succeeded or will succeed,” the statement read.

Governor Okpebholo’s team also questioned why Ighodalo appeared “rattled” by the remarks if there was no truth to them. They argued that the PDP’s reaction was revealing, suggesting that a “clear conscience fears no accusation.”

The statement further reiterated that Okpebholo’s victory at the polls was a reflection of the will of Edo people, who rejected what it called the PDP’s “elitist and anti-people politics”.

It accused the opposition party of attempting to capture state resources for a privileged few, a move it said was thwarted by voters.

“The people of Edo have moved on. No amount of false outrage can change the fact that they have chosen a true homegrown leader—one they trust to prioritize their interests,” Okhuemoi added.

The ongoing tribunal case remains a key issue in Edo State’s political landscape, with both parties maintaining confidence in their respective positions. The final judgment is expected to bring further clarity to the post-election dispute.