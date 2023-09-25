✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Tribunal Affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election, dismisses LP, PDP’s petitions

By Aishat Momoh The Lagos State Governorship election tribunal has dismissed the petitions of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s Candidate, and that of Olajide Adeniran, aka Jandor,…

By Aishat Momoh

The Lagos State Governorship election tribunal has dismissed the petitions of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party’s Candidate, and that of Olajide Adeniran, aka Jandor, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the election, but Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran had challenged his victory in court.

While delivering judgment late Monday, Justice Arum Ashom held that the petitions were devoid of merit.

Details later…

