Tribunal affirms Idris as winner of Kebbi gov’ship poll

The election petition tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi, on Thursday, reaffirmed the election of Dr Nasiru Idris as the duly elected Governor of Kebbi State.

The tribunal dismissed the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the governorship election won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nasiru Idris, describing the petitioners’ application as lacking in evidential value.

The tribunal’s Chairman, Justice Ofem I. Ofem, and two other judges, Justice Celestina Dafe and Justice Daurabo Suleiman, said it was clear the governor and his deputy did not forge their school certificates and that the APC did not manipulate the election as claimed by the PDP.

Justice Ofem held that “We have carefully examined the exhibits and agreed that there was no over-voting and forged certificates as claimed by the petitioners. They could not substantiate their evidence and it failed woefully.

“I hereby uphold the election of the first and second respondents as duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Kebbi State.”

The PDP governorship candidate, Aminu Bande, and his party had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the victory of Governor Idris, Dep Gov Abubakar Umar Tafida, and the APC.

While addressing APC supporters at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasiru Idris said his victory is a victory for democracy. He enjoined his opponents to join hands with him in his efforts to develop Kebbi State.

The PDP’s counsel, Barrister Nura Bello, told journalists that the ruling was the first stage of the petition as there were still options open to the petitioners to proceed to the Court of Appeal.

He said, “We will go back to brief the petitioners; it is their right to appeal the judgement. I will say there are so many discrepancies in the judgement.”

