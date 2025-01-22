Tribunal admits evidence of over-voting in Edo Deputy Gov’s LGA

Hearing at the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-member Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal continued today 22nd January 2025 with a Collation Agent from Ovia South West LGA giving evidence of how multiple over voting reportedly occurred in favour of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in 7 Polling Units in Ovia South West LGA during the September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State.

Running mate to APC Governorship Candidate and now Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa hails from Ovia South West LGA.

Giving his testimony at the resumed hearing of the petition marked EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, a PDP witness and LGA Collation Agent for the election established in evidence how the total number of votes cast exceeded the total number of accredited voters in PUs 014, 007, 004, 006, 016, 028 and 034 in Ovia South West LGA.

The witness averred in his written statement on oath that INEC failed to cancel the affected polling units despite glaring evidence of multiple over voting that occurred.

Under cross examination, the witness revealed that PDP agents observed the over voting that took place in favour of APC in the affected polling units and raised a protest but the INEC presiding officers ignored them.

He relied on BVAS accreditation report, CTC of Result sheets Form EC8A-C, CTC of IREV and INEC CTCs of BVAS extracts in proof of his claim of multiple over voting in the affected polling units.

Counsels to the first respondent(INEC), Kanu Agabi (SAN) and 2nd Respondent(Okpebholo), Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) had earlier raised some objections to the admission of his statement on oath but the Court admitted it.

The hearing continues with examination of more PDP witnesses.