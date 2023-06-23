Tribunal admits Chicago University, NYSC certificates against Tinubu

President identified himself as a lady while seeking admission in US – Witness The Presidential Election Petitions Court, yesterday admitted certified copies of academic…

President identified himself as a lady while seeking admission in US – Witness

The Presidential Election Petitions Court, yesterday admitted certified copies of academic and work records of President Bola Tinubu tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents include a B.Sc certificate from the Chicago State University, NYSC discharge certificate and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service.

The PDP had brought the documents through their subpoenaed witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah, a lawyer, who noted that the documents were “purportedly” obtained by Tinubu but bore the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu.’

Led in evidence by PDP counsel, Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 nomination forms and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as attachments.

Counsel to INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), all objected to the admissibility of the documents.

Meanwhile, a witness of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku, has alleged that President Tinubu identified himself as female while seeking admission in the Chicago State University, USA.

Mike Enahoro-Ebah, who was subpoenaed by the PDP to the Presidential Election Petitions Court, said Tinubu, in forwarding a transcript of the South West College in USA in 1977, used the name ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’ and identified himself as female.

The PDP also tendered certified copies of a notarised judgement of a US court on the forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 and a copy of Guinean passport against Tinubu.

A five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted them after taking the objections by counsel to the INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Under cross examination by counsel to INEC, the witness denied spending a lot of money to pursue the case against Tinubu, submitting that the lawyer partner in the US obtained the documents free of charge.

The witness also admitted that he was pained when his candidate lost the February 25 presidential election.

