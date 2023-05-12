Tribunal adjourns Atiku’s motions, APM’s to May 18

The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal has fixed May 18, for hearing in the motion seeking a live broadcast of the tribunal’s proceedings over the February…

The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal has fixed May 18, for hearing in the motion seeking a live broadcast of the tribunal’s proceedings over the February 25, presidential election.

The presiding Justice of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, yesterday also directed the parties to exchange their processes that had been harmonised for determination.

At the resumed hearing, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), informed the tribunal that he had served all the parties with the motion for a live broadcast of the proceedings.

He further explained that all the parties in the matter had agreed to streamline their processes and bring out only the vital areas to be relied on during the pre-hearing stage.

Uche said, “We intend to do that and conclude on Monday or Tuesday and then prepare a schedule of documents to facilitate the proceedings.” Lawyers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN); Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Edosomnwan (SAN); all confirmed the information.

The tribunal’s session had in attendance the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; former governors of Adamawa, Cross River, and Niger states, Jibrilla Bindow, Liyel Imoke and Babangida Aliyu, respectively; acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Iliya Damagun, former chairman, Uche Secondus; governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye; and PDP chieftain, Raymond Dokpesi, among others.

Similarly, the tribunal adjourned the hearing in the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging Tinubu’s election to May 18.

Counsel to APM, Oluwafemi Aweda, informed the tribunal that parties in the matter agreed to file and exchange issues they would rely on during the trial.

All the respondents’ lawyers confirmed the agreement.

APM is contending that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election, having failed to validly nominate a running mate.