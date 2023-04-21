TRCN remedies 7,000 quack teachers in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa

The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says it has remedied over 7,000 quack teachers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. Registrar/Chief Executive, TRCN, Prof.…

The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says it has remedied over 7,000 quack teachers in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

Registrar/Chief Executive, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said this in Abuja on Thursday at a workshop organised by the council for journalists, tagged ‘Strengthening Teachers Education: Challenges and Opportunities in Basic Sub-Sector in Nigeria’.

He said the challenge with Nigerian education was largely attributed to poor teaching in which experienced, dedicated, committed and professional teachers were difficult to find in schools.

He said the council, in order to upscale the dignity, rewards and recognition of the teaching profession, had developed a career path policy for the teaching profession.