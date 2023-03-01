Transportation of Hajj pilgrims commences May 21 – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will begin the transportation of the 2023 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on…

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will begin the transportation of the 2023 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 21 2023.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, disclosed this at the opening of application forms as well as the inauguration of Aviation Monitoring and Airline Screening Committees, held at Hajj House on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 airlines applied to transport Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 hajj, while three cargo airlines applied to transport the luggage of the pilgrims back to Nigeria.

Some of the airlines that signified interest were Aero Contractors, Air Peace, Arik Air, Flynas, Azman Air, Max Air, Sky power, and United Nigeria Airlines, while the three cargo airlines are: Cargo zeal, Cargo Solo Deke Global Travels, and one other.

The NAHCON boss urged the screening committee to work round the clock to submit its report by March 7 for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

He also charged the committee to ensure that all technical issues regarding the airport and aircraft were resolved on time.

Similarly, Hassan advised all intending pilgrims to complete their registration with various State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions or through the Hajj Savings Scheme on time.

According to him, the registration for the 2023 hajj will be closed in due course in order to meet up with the deadline fixed by the Saudi Arabian Government.

Hassan said: “The terms and references of the Aviation Monitoring Committee include constituting a sub-committee to review all documents submitted by the applicant airlines and cargo carriers.”

Earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Hardawa, the Chairman of the screening committee and NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, expressed the committee’s commitment to work assiduously towards ensuring a successful 2023 Hajj operation.

Also, Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged the members of the screening committee to justify the confidence reposed on them. (NAN)