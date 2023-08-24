Transport minister commits to electric vehicles rollout

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, has said he will work towards ensuring the foundation is laid for successful electric vehicle rollout in the country,…

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, has said he will work towards ensuring the foundation is laid for successful electric vehicle rollout in the country, as a way to cut transportation costs for Nigerians.

He said this on Tuesday, August 22 while assuming duties at the ministry.

The new minister stated further that the expense of transportation is presently high due to the fuel subsidy removal. “The Ministry of Transport must assume a leading role in improving the public transportation sector to support the numerous policies that are geared towards providing democratic dividends that are accessible to ordinary Nigerians through effective provision of public transport that is secured, affordable and convenient across the country.

“So, I am going to ensure that the mass transit system is effective and put in place. The agenda of Mr. President is renewed hope and we will make sure that with the removal of fuel subsidy, we have an effective mass transit system and see how we can procure electric vehicles so that at least the cost of transportation with even the mass transit system is reviewed downward across the country.

“I will also ensure a sustainable collaboration with related ministries, agencies, and corporate entities to reactivate the road transport and mass transit operations in the country,” he said.

Note that in May 2023, the federal government under former President Muhammadu Buhari committed to the goal of producing 30% locally-made electric vehicles by 2033.

