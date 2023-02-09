Transition council: Buhari gives two slots to successor

President Muhammadu Buhari gave two slots to his successor in the Presidential Transition Council. The council is to ensure a smooth handover after the election…

In a statement Thursday in Abuja, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced names of the members of the council, which he is the chairman.

Members of the council are the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; National Security Adviser; Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director General, National Intelligence Agency; Director General, State Security Services and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

They will be joined by the Permanent Secretaries from the ministries of Defence; Interior; Finance, Budget, and National Planning; Foreign Affairs and Information and Culture.

He said Transition Council will be inaugurated at the Conference Hall of the SGF Office.

Buhari has also signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on Thursday for the facilitation and management of presidential transitions.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.