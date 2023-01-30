✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Transcorp GCEO laments gas shortage in power sector

The President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Group, Owen Omogaifo said that inadequate gas supply has been a major challenge in the power sector. 

Owen Omogaifo who disclosed this on Monday at Afam, Rivers State,  shortly after the commissioning of the newly rehabilitated GT20 power unit said  inadequate gas  supply has also affected free generation of power to Nigerians.

She said, despite the challenge, Transcorp group has made good success in power sector.

She said that the success recorded in its Ugheli power plant where it improved it’s power generation capacity from 160 megawatts to 600 megawatts encouraged the group to carry another power sector investment in Afam .

She said, “The transformation policy of Transcorp is the reason why we have invested in the power sector. Transafam power plant is our second investment in power sector. In 2023 we invested in Ugheli power plant at a time it has the capacity of 160 megawatts. As we speak we have over 600 megawatts in Ugheli and we have contributed very strongly  to the Nigeria power sector.”

 

