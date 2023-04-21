Transcorp confirms Otedola’s 5.52% shares acquisition

Transnational Corporation plc, Transcorp, has acknowledged that Nigerian business mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola, has acquired 2,245,639,251 (2.245 billion) shares of the company. Daily…

Daily Trust had earlier reported that the transaction, which represented about 5.52% of Transcorp shares, was consummated between an entity owned by Otedola and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

Transcorp confirmed the story on Friday in its filing on the Nigerian Exchange in compliance with Chapter 17, Rule 17.13 of the NGX Issuers Rules.

The company in the filing signed by Acting Company Secretary, Funmi Olofintuyi, said as of April 19, Otedola has 2,245,639,251 shares.

“The Company welcomes this expression of confidence in its leadership and management as we continue our unwavering commitment to superior stakeholders’ returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism,” added Olofintuyi

Transcorp is currently controlled by another billionaire, Tony Elumelu who took over control of the company in 2012.