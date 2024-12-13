Trailer crushes two students to death in Kogi

Two female students have been crushed to death and several others injured in an accident at Felele end of Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 7am on Friday, around the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja Staff Quarters when a heavily loaded trailer lost its brakes and rammed into Keke NAPEP, killing two of the passengers immediately.

The identity card found on one of the deceased female students carried the name, Covenant Omolola Isaac, Department of Geology, Federal University Lokoja.

The second lady bears the name Abu Taiwo Abimbola, Department of Science Laboratory and Technology, Kogi State Polythecnic, Lokoja.

Late Abimbola, said to be an HND II student at the state polytechnic, Lokoja, was reportedly on her way to take her final paper in the ongoing first semester examination in the institution when the incident occurred.

“We were together in the examination hall yesterday (Thursday). I overheard her telling her friends that she would be going home for Christmas celebration, shortly after her final paper on Friday.

“The two students were not so lucky as the collapsed keke napep threw them out to the direction of the trailer on high speed. Both of them were crushed to death immediately.

“Fortunately, the keke driver survived the incident, with brushes all over his body,” Jubril Adama, a student of the institution, said.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Association of Science Laboratory and Technology Student, Kogi State Polytechnic chapter, Lokoja, Comrade Akor Caleb Kelvin, confirmed the demise of the female student.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of our cherished member, Abu Taiwo Abimbola, 2023/HSLT/MCB/087], who tragically lost her life earlier today in a road accident along Felele Road, Lokoja. This devastating loss has left all of us in shock and deep sorrow”, he said in a statement .

The Kogi State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, confirmed the incident, saying the bodies of the slain students had been evacuated and deposited in a hospital in Lokoja.

“Two persons lost their lives. One student from Federal University Lokoja and another one from Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja,” he said.