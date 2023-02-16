Tragedy as student drowns in Ondo river 

Tosin Tope Tragedy struck on Thursday in the Owena area of Ondo State as a 19-year-old student, Mwafor Emmanuel, drowned in the community. Emmanuel, who…

Tragedy struck on Thursday in the Owena area of Ondo State as a 19-year-old student, Mwafor Emmanuel, drowned in the community.

Emmanuel, who was a Senior Secondary School student II of Owena Community Grammer School, located in Ondo East Local Government Area of the State, died while swimming inside the river.

Several sources who confirmed the sad incident to Daily Trust said the deceased had left his school uniform and sandals at the bank of the river before he drowned.

One of them, Joseph Akinlolu, explained that a search party that was quickly set up sighted the ‘dead body’ of Mwafor after the students raised the alarm.

“He (Emmanuel) had gone to the river, which was at the back of the school, to swim. It was later other students discovered that they could no longer see him.

“Immediately a search party was put in place. We started searching everywhere but we noticed he had already drowned and his dead body floated at the end of the river,” one of the sources told our reporter.

It was further gathered that the incident had already thrown the entire community and students of the school into mourning.

Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo state described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the police were currently investigating the case.