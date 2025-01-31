Trafficking: NIS rescues 21 minors in Yobe

The Yobe State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intercepted a Toyota Hiace bus, (with registration number 10B-87GM, Gombe State) carrying 21 minors from Labule and Ibeto towns of Magama Local Government Area in Niger State to Maine Soroa in the Niger Republic.

The minors between the ages of 7 and 15 years were rescued by the NIS border outpost officers a little distance from Geidam control post, Dunari, Yobe State.

Mr S. S. Jega, the Comptroller of the Yobe State Command of the NIS, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed the intercepted minors, who are suspected to be victims of human trafficking, had no idea of their intended destination.

SPONSOR AD

Jega said they have no travel documents or any form of identity to justify their mission and journey.

He said their guardian, Abubakar Saidu, a 28-year-old, who claims to be a teacher in an Islamic school, is an indigene of Anaba in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.