Traffickers exploiting Japa syndrome – NAPTIP DG

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Azi Waziri, has said human traffickers are exploiting the “Japa syndrome.”

This disclosure was made during a townhall meeting with stakeholders, marking the commencement of activities for the 2024 World Day Against Trafficking.

Dr Waziri explained that traffickers are preying on individuals desperate to leave Nigeria due to poor socio-economic conditions.

She said, “The new trend for many young Nigerians is to ‘japa’ and traffickers are taking advantage of it, posing as agents that can help offer a seamless process.”

She emphasised the importance of addressing underlying issues such as poverty and unemployment to combat this problem effectively, saying that “We understand that as long as we don’t deal with poverty, unemployment, and other socio-economic factors, we will keep going around in circles.”

However, Dr Waziri cautioned against letting desperation cloud judgement, urging people to be vigilant and ask questions when someone offers dreams of a better life. She reiterated NAPTIP’s commitment to educating Nigerians about emerging trafficking schemes and prevention methods.

“The agency is committed to updating the public on new methods traffickers use to recruit victims, as many fall prey due to a lack of information,” she added.