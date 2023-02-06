Traditional rulers intervening in Nigeria’s challenges – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that traditional rulers have been discussing with political leaders over the problems in the country.…

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) National Executive Council meeting in Sokoto at the weekend.

“We have done a lot. We even talked to Mr President. When we talked to such leaders we don’t come out openly and say this is what we say and this is what we know.

“We spoke with the governors of APC and others. But we know the concern of Mr President and we know where the problems are and they are being addressed. So continue praying and hope things will change for the better,” he said.

The monarch commended the government of Lagos State for obeying the Supreme Court’s verdict on allowing the wearing of hijabs in schools and wondered why the issue stall lingers in the neighbouring state of Oyo despite the judgement.

“I don’t know what is so bad about this hijab issue. We don’t force people to wear hijab. “We thank the Lagos State government. I don’t know why that of Ibadan is taking so long despite the Supreme Court judgement,” he said. Sultan described the theme of the meeting, “Muslim Lawyers: Politics and National Security in Nigeria,” as apt. Earlier, the attorney general of Sokoto State, Suleiman Usman (SAN), challenged lawyers to always stand for the truth and justice.