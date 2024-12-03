Traditional rulers advised to shun partisan politics

Traditional rulers in Osun State have been advised to shun partisan politics and prioritise the progress and development of their domains.

The Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Chief Yinka Fasuyi, gave the advice during the inauguration of the Ijesa Progressive Obas Advocacy Forum on Saturday at Ilase Ijesa.

Fasuyi charged the traditional rulers in Ijesaland to work together to achieve the objectives of the forum for the benefits of the entire people of Ijesaland.

SPONSOR AD

Also, the former General Manager of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Honourable Wale Idowu, who was the guest speaker at the event called on all traditional rulers in Ijesaland to prioritise the progress and development of the land over any other interests.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, said the forum would aid rapid development in Ijesaland and lauded the Ijesa Obas for the initiative.

The president of the forum, the Alase of Ilase Ijesa, Oba Jimoh Isiaka Adesina Ajarabiolu II, said the objective of the forum is promote unity, togetherness and cooperation among the Ijesa Obas so as to enhance progress and development in Ijesaland.

Speaking further, Oba Jimoh Isiaka Adesina Ajarabiolu II said, “Our aims and objectives are focused on unity, peace and harmony among members of the forum and entire Ijesaland as this symbolises a way to optimise our chance of genuine growth in ljesa community.

“I challenge our politicians in Ijesaland irrespective of their political parties or religion, to use their political position to bring unique development to ljesaland.”