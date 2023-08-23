Traditional ruler preaches love, peace among communities

Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Lagos State, has urged community members to always love and forgive one another for peace to…

Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Lagos State, has urged community members to always love and forgive one another for peace to reign in the neighbourhood.

Ogunsanwo gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that he became the Alara of Ilara with the blessing of God, adding that nothing could be achieved without God’s approval.

“God loves us and we should love one another because no matter the number of years we spend on earth, it is short compared to our life span we will spend in the hereafter,” he said.

