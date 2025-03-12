Traditional ruler calls for development of Abaji council

The Ona of Abaji, Adamu Yunusa, has appealed to the FCT Administration to adequately develop the area council to ensure improved welfare for people at the grassroots.

The traditional ruler made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abaji.

Yunusa said Abaji council, though the entrance to the Federal Capital Territory, lacked basic amenities and therefore required urgent attention.

“The problem we are currently facing is that there is no constant electricity supply in Abaji. Sometimes, we go without electricity for seven to eight days.

“Those doing business that need electricity are finding it difficult to operate. We need a reliable electricity supply for things to run smoothly,” he said.

Yunusa listed other challenges facing the council to include lack of potable water, banks and dilapidated schools, among others.