Traditional, religious leaders commit to peace building

Some traditional and religious leaders in Kaduna State have committed to supporting government policies and programs geared towards peace building and fostering peaceful coexistence among the residents.

They made the commitment when the State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Malam Zubair Galadima-Soba, paid them advocacy visits in their respective offices in Kaduna.

During the visits, Galadima-Soba expressed satisfaction with the roles played by the leaders in ensuring peaceful general elections and urged them to continue promoting peace.

In response, the District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabiru Zubairu, stressed the significance of peace for human development and affirmed the commitment of the traditional institutions to support government policies and programs in fostering peaceful coexistence among the residents.

He also highlighted the importance of delivering justice to the subjects.

The Deputy Chairman of CAN, Kaduna South, Bishop Moses Oyeniran, said promoting peace is a shared mission of Christianity and Islam and called on elected officials to fulfill their oath of office and allegiance to protect the constitution and the nation for the benefit of the citizens.

Malam Isma’il Zakari, the representative of JNI, assured NOA that religious leaders will continue to support government’s mission of maintaining peace through their sermons.