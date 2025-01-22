Traditional institutions key to reducing maternal mortality – Emir Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called for better utilisation of Nigeria’s traditional institutions to address societal challenges, particularly maternal mortality.

Speaking at the 1st International Conference of the Centre of Excellence for Population, Health and Policy (ACEPHAP) at Bayero University Kano, Sanusi emphasised the importance of engaging communities directly through grassroots structures.

“Development must go beyond central government actions to involve ward, village and district levels, where traditional institutions are mostly present,” Sanusi said.

SPONSOR AD

He stressed prioritising women and children, noting that maternal and infant mortality stem from neglect and could be mitigated through proactive care and nutrition.

He proposed a data-driven approach to monitor pregnancies and births in real-time, enabling local leaders to take preventive actions.

He also criticised societal norms, such as large families beyond financial capacity, which contribute to poor health outcomes.

“A man who cannot afford one wife marries four, has 15 children, and fails to provide them with healthcare or education. This leads to malnutrition and burdens society,” he said.

He urged communities to adopt family planning, education and women empowerment to improve health outcomes.

Sanusi also called for collaboration among governments, academia, traditional institutions, and international organisations to create sustainable health interventions.