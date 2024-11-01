Traders accuse developer of taking over Zuba market despite court restriction

Members of the Zuba International Market Traders Association in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT have accused a developer of taking over their market despite court injunction, demanding the maintenance of the status quo over the issue.

The market, under the management of the Gwagwalada Area Council, was reportedly leased out to the developer for upward rehabilitation, as well as management.

A lawyer to the traders in the market, Pereboh Sanami, while speaking to some journalists yesterday after a meeting, said his clients took the matter to a court through his representation, demanding the maintenance of status quo order against the action, pending the ruling on the matter.

“We are, however, wondering why the developer continues with the work despite the court order”.

Also speaking separately, the chairman and vice chairman of the traders association, Usman Mustapha and Kelvin Henry, lamented how the development is affecting smooth business in the market, leading to obstructions, due to the developer’s activities.

Reacting, the Chief Executive Officer of Lion Property Consult Enterprises Ltd, the accused developer, Agwu Samuel, said he was executing the project with a mandate given to him by the area council, being the sole owner of the property.

He equally accused the traders of interpreting the said status quo to suite them, maintaining that he did not violated the court’s injunction.